India win first Test against Bangladesh by an innings 130 runs
India bowled out Bangladesh for 213 to record an innings and 130-run victory in the first Test, here on Saturday. India declared their first innings at 493 for 6 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the visitor's first essay.
In their second innings, Bangladesh was bundled out for 213. India leads the two-match series 1-0.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 150 and 213 in 69.2 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64; Mohammed Shami 4/31).
India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108).
