US Olympian Cherobon-Bawcom joins Pune Half Marathon as ambassador

Olympian Janet Cherobon-Bawcom of the United States has been named the face of the 2019 Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon. Having already set a target of 20,000 registrations in its second edition, the marathon has appointed Janet as its event ambassador.

Janet grew up in Kenya and went on to attend college in the United States. Having represented the US in the 2012 London Olympics, Janet won several accolades during a successful career.

Apart from being the former US record holder in 25K and 10 miles, she has had a plethora of achievements some of which include being the 2011 Boston Half Marathon Champion, a two-time USA Running Champion, and a resounding eight-time All-American. Janet is training for the 2020 US Olympic Trials Marathon, her third consecutive Olympic Trials Marathon.

At 41, she continues to inspire long-distance runners with her fitness and resilience. Having qualified for the Olympic trials, winning the gold at the Phoenix Marathon, and silver at Mt Sneffels Half Marathon, Janet is having a great 2019.

She had finished fifth in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic trials, and participating in the Pune Marathon would be the kick start to her final two-month training before the trials on February 29, 2020, at Atlanta. Speaking on her association with Pune Marathon, Janet said: "I am delighted with the honor of becoming a part of Bajaj Allianz Pune Half- Marathon.

"I have known about the race, heard good things and like the kind of work the team is doing. It's going to be a new experience and learning for me. I am looking forward to the two-weeks, the event and the Indian experience." Janet will be spending two weeks in the country, running in promo-runs, conducting sessions with runners alongside her husband, Jay Bawcom, one of the decorated long-distance running coaches from the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

