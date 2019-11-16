International Development News
India's fast bowlers say they feed off each other's success

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:51 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Feeding off each other's success over attaching importance to the hierarchy within the fast bowling department has helped in Indian pacers' recent success, the experienced Ishant Sharma said here on Saturday. The trio of Ishant, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav shared 14 wickets between them to annihilate Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test here, helping India go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

"I am not treated as a senior, we don't have anything like that (junior/senior mindset). We always enjoy each other's success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. It's healthy competition," Ishant said after the match. To this Shami added: "The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other's success. There are certain things I cannot even say. "I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh, which makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute it well."

Ishant said it's difficult for him to explain his recent purple patch. "I have played quite a lot. I am only 31 but having played almost 100 games, the body does feel old. The bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I'm enjoying it, trying out different variations."

Umesh said the incentive for the fast bowlers at home is that they get more overs when they take more wickets. "Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners."

Shami said he's looking forward to playing the pink-ball Test in Kolkata. "What I try to do is to pitch it on a good spot, nothing special. I just try to execute good line and length. That will be the same with the pink ball also," he said.

He said given Umesh's power with the bat, all the boundaries in India looked small. "We don't have restrictions as batters. The team management has given us freedom. We try to bat sensibly, though, when there is a batter at the other end. I have been empowered by the skipper and the coach."

