Boostcamp begins the hunt for young champions in Tamil Nadu

Health drink brand 'Boost' has created- 'Boostcamp.com' - a digital platform which gives young cricket enthusiasts access to their sports heroes and enables them to learn various skills of the game. The video content on the site helps kids with technical skills, stamina, and nutritional requirements for sports.

"The assessment and selection process will be supervised by a team of experts headed by Apurva S Desaii, High-Performance Director at Sportz Village Academies. The top talent will get a chance to nourish their cricketing dreams with a 6-month cricket scholarship at a Boostcamp Partner Academy and a once in a lifetime opportunity to feature in a Boost commercial," said the Boost in a media statement. "The brand has taken this digital platform onto an on-ground platform. 'Boostcamp' is reaching out to 1,000 schools where 10,000 + cricket enthusiasts will undergo trials, assessments, and selection across 35+ towns in Tamil Nadu," added the statement.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Vikram Bahl, Area Marketing Lead, Nutrition, Indian Sub-Continent, said "There is no dearth of talent in India, but the challenge is to pick up the right prospects at the right time. Over the years, we have seen that talent in Indian cricket is coming not just from metros, but from smaller towns as well. The most notable example would be MS Dhoni, our World Cup-winning captain. Our objective through this initiative is to identify and nurture more such deserving talent."

To take this initiative forward, Boost has partnered with Sportz Village Xp (formerly known as SportzConsult), a 15-year-old sports management company which has delivered unique Experiential Sports Marketing programs for brands like Nike, Hero MotoCorp, Coca-Cola, PNB MetLife, and TI Cycles, to name a few.

Jitendra Joshi, CoFounder Director, at Sportz Village Xp commented "We are delighted to partner with Boost in this initiative to scout for and nurture precious cricketing talent at the grassroots level. Through our wide network of schools in Tamil Nadu, we aim to reach out to every child there who is passionate about cricket to be a part of Boostcamp. And with our extensive experience in school sports, we hope to make a meaningful difference to every child that participates."

(With inputs from the Boost)