International Development News
Development News Edition

Let's see how Prithvi shapes up post suspension: Rathour on batsman's reintegration

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:47 IST
Let's see how Prithvi shapes up post suspension: Rathour on batsman's reintegration

Prithvi Shaw's reintegration into the national team will depend on how he shapes up post his doping suspension and a host of "other factors", India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Saturday. All set to make a comeback in domestic cricket, Shaw was suspended for failing a dope test. Additionally, there were reports of the batsman losing focus during India's last tour of Australia, where he got injured in a warm-up game.

With Mayank Agarwal making a brilliant start to his Test career and Rohit Sharma also revelling in the opener's role, it could be a steep climb for the 20-year-old Mumbaikar, the second youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut. Asked how the team management is planning to reintegrate Shaw in the side, Rathour replied: "Getting back into the team will be the selectors' decision. As far as team management is concerned, I think he's a phenomenal player. So let's see how it goes, how he shapes up after the suspension."

Rathour spoke about how man like Agarwal are setting the bar higher everyday. "Rather than us (support staff) pushing them, they push us. Somebody like Mayank, after scoring so many runs, is still coming and asking what better he can do, what are the areas he can improve upon. That's a great character to have. And that's not one guy, everyone in the team is like that," Rathour said.

Shaw has fallen in the pecking order with Shubman Gill being designated as the Indian team's reserve opener. The talented K L Rahul remains in the scheme of things along with India A regulars Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal. "I'm sure he's working hard and getting ready to come back. And how he gets back will depend on a lot of other factors."

While Rathour didn't specify what exactly he meant by other factors, the BCCI brass will certainly watch Shaw's moves keenly, especially his India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who who has been a central figure in mentoring him during his time away from cricket. Recently, on his 20th birthday, Shaw tweeted that it will be a new Prithvi that the cricketing world will witness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tear gas fired in Paris as yellow vests mark anniversary

Paris, Nov 16 AP Tear gas and water cannon were used Saturday as Paris police sought to disperse yellow vest protesters marking the first anniversary of the birth of their movement against government policies seen as favouring the rich. Pol...

REFILE-Road clearing in Hong Kong 'voluntary' move by Chinese PLA - city spokesman

A move by Chinas Peoples Liberation Army to clear debris and barricades left by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday was initiated as a voluntary community activity by the military, a city spokesman said.The spokesman said th...

Car bomb kills 19 in northern Syria: monitor

A car bomb killed 19 people, 13 of them civilians, in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria on Saturday, a war monitor said. The bomb, which struck a bus and taxi station in the town, also wounded 33 people, some of them s...

Pregnant TV actress accuses junior artist of raping her

An FIR has been lodged against a junior artist for allegedly raping a TV actress after making a false promise of marrying her, the Yamunanagar police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Vineet Verma 24, is absconding and raids are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019