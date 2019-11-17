International Development News
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-NFL-Playing career of Colin Kaepernick

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 06:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 06:44 IST
TIMELINE-NFL-Playing career of Colin Kaepernick
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Timeline of playing career for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had a tryout on Saturday in his quest to resume his NFL career. 2011 - Taken as 36th overall draft pick by San Francisco 49ers

2011 - Makes debut for 49ers, playing three games 2012 - Becomes starting quarterback midway through season. That same season, has 163 rushing yards in playoff game against Green Bay, an NFL record by a quarterback in the postseason. Leads 49ers to Super Bowl, where they lose to Baltimore Colts

2013 - Guides the 49ers to another strong season as they reach NFC Championship game, before losing to Seattle Seahawks 2014 - Plays 16 games

2015 - Plays nine games 2016 - Begins kneeling during pre-game playing of U.S. national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, the first and most prominent of dozens of NFL players to do so during season

2016 - Plays 12 games for 49ers 2017 - Opts out of final year of contract and becomes free agent. He is not picked up by any other team

2018 - Stars in controversial Nike commercial released at the start of NFL season 2019 - Has tryout in Atlanta in quest to impress an NFL team to sign him

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the Dec. 12 election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, opening the door to getting the agreement passed through parliament if the party were to win ...

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.Anticipating a ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019