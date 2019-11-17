International Development News
Dadonov’s 2 goals propel Panthers past Rangers

Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period, as the host Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Mike Hoffman and Brett Connolly also scored for Florida, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had three assists. Huberdeau became Florida's career leader in assists, passing Stephen Weiss, who had 249 during his time with the Panthers.

Ryan Strome, Artemi Panarin and Tony DeAngelo scored for New York. Panarin extended his career-best points streak to 11 games, the longest by a Rangers player since Rick Nash did the same in the 2014-2015 season.

Saturday marked Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist's 868th NHL game, tying him with Grant Fuhr for 10th place on the league's all-time list. Lundqvist made 26 saves. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville earned his 900th win, becoming just the second coach in NHL history to reach that milestone, joining the now-retired Scotty Bowman (1,244 victories). The Panthers, who had the No. 1 power play in the NHL over the past eight games, went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

Rangers star rookie winger Kaapo Kakko missed his second straight game due to the flu. The Rangers were also without top-line center Mika Zibanejad, who has missed nine straight games due to an upper-body injury, and defenseman Marc Staal (ankle surgery).

Florida was without two injured players: defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and forward Jayce Hawryluk. Florida opened the scoring with Hoffman's power-play blast from the right circle.

New York tied the score when Jesper Fast threaded a lengthy cross-ice pass to a charging Strome, who redirected the puck past Bobrovsky. Another Rangers penalty -- slashing by Micheal Haley -- put the Rangers in peril again. This time, it was Dadonov's one-timer from the slot that beat Lundqvist for a 2-1 Panthers lead.

The last goal in that wild first-period span of 6:42 came from Panarin, who slid the puck from the high slot through traffic and past Bobrovsky's stick. New York took its first lead of the game, 3-2, with 5:47 gone in the second period on a goal by DeAngelo, but Florida tied it less than two minutes later when Connolly scored off the far post.

Dadonov gave Florida a 4-3 lead with just 2:16 left in the second, and the Panthers hung on for the win.

