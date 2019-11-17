International Development News
Isles rally, beat Flyers in SO to keep streak alive

  Updated: 17-11-2019 08:45 IST
  • Created: 17-11-2019 08:40 IST
Mathew Barzal scored in both the third period and the shootout, as the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit and extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Jordan Eberle opened the shootout by beating Brian Elliott between the pads before Barzal followed suit in the second round.

Thomas Greiss preserved the win with a poke-check on Flyers captain Claude Giroux as the Islanders improved to 13-0-1 in their last 14 contests. Their point streak is one shy of the franchise record, set in 1978-79 and matched in 1980-81 and 1981-82. Anthony Beauvillier recorded his second straight two-goal performance, and Greiss finished with 28 saves for the Islanders, who have defeated Philadelphia on two occasions this season.

Sean Couturier, Oskar Lindblom, and defenseman Ivan Provorov each collected a goal and an assist, and Elliott turned aside 33 shots for the Flyers, who have lost three in a row (0-1-2). Philadelphia carried a 3-0 lead into the third period before Beauvillier backhanded the puck between the pads of Elliott at 7:46. Barzal then converted from in close nearly six minutes later to extend his point streak to four games.

Beauvillier's determined effort in front capped the rally with 2:04 remaining in the third period. Philadelphia wasted little time opening the scoring. Lindblom skated in along the left wing before feeding Couturier, who wristed a shot from the high slot that sailed over the glove of Greiss at 1:38 of the first period. Couturier's goal was his sixth of the season and fourth in nine games.

The Flyers doubled the advantage with 24 seconds remaining in the first period, scoring just their third power-play goal in their last 24 chances. Couturier set up an unmarked Provorov for a blast from just inside the blue line that sailed past Greiss for his fourth goal of the season. New York tilted the ice to begin the second by registering 10 of the next 12 shots before Lindblom snapped a shot from the left circle that handcuffed Greiss with 7:40 remaining in the period. The goal was the team-leading ninth for the 23-year-old Lindblom, who recorded 17 in 81 games last season.

