George dominates, Clippers rout Hawks 150-101

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 17-11-2019 11:49 IST
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:47 IST
Paul George scored 37 points in only 20 minutes, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 150-101 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night despite playing without Kawhi Leonard. George, who scored 25 points in the first half, converted 10 of 17 shots from the floor overall, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. He made all 11 of his free throws. George, who scored 33 points in his season debut Thursday in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, is 21 of 21 from the line in two games.

Lou Williams, who made 15 of 15 free throws, had 25 points off the bench for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jerome Robinson contributed 21 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 17, helping the Clippers' bench outscore the Hawks' reserves 81-35. Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points to go along with six assists. Young, though, hit just 4 of 16 shots from the floor. De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish each had 12 points, and Jabari Parker, Damian Jones and Evan Turner chipped in 11 apiece for Atlanta.

Leonard sat out the game with a knee contusion, the second consecutive contest the Clippers' star forward has missed. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley also missed his second straight contest with a sore left calf, while guard Landry Shamet was unavailable because of an ankle injury. The Clippers never trailed. After leading by 12 at the half, they blew the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Hawks 38-20 for a 112-82 lead entering the fourth. The lead maxed out at 52.

The Clippers led by as much as 17 in the first quarter before the Hawks rallied in the second. They cut the gap to 51-47 midway through the second quarter after a bucket by Parker. However, the Clippers answered with a 15-2 surge after a three-point play by rookie guard Terance Mann, who got his first NBA start, at 3:57 for a 66-49 advantage. Mann finished with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Los Angeles led 74-62 at the break. Atlanta's Vince Carter didn't play due to personal reasons.

