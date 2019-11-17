Browns to receive Texans' third-rounder in Johnson trade

With Houston running back Duke Johnson active for his 10th game of the season Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will receive the Texans' third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Browns traded Johnson to the Texans on Aug. 9. They would have received Houston's fourth-round pick if Johnson had been active in fewer than 10 games.

Entering Sunday's game at Baltimore, Johnson had rushed 54 times for 287 yards and a touchdown and added 22 receptions for 228 yards and two scores. Johnson, 26, gained 3,456 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns in 64 games (10 starts) with the Browns from 2015-18.

