International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Osimhen double boosts Nigeria, Diedhiou hat-trick lifts Senegal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 00:03 IST
Soccer-Osimhen double boosts Nigeria, Diedhiou hat-trick lifts Senegal
Image Credit: pixabay

Nigeria's in-form forward Victor Osimhen struck twice as they came from a goal down to beat minnows Lesotho 4-2 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier in Maseru on Sunday. The west Africans fell behind to an early strike from Masoabi Nkoto, but led by the break as Alex Iwobi equalised and Samuel Chukwueze put them in front.

Osimhen had looked the most dangerous player on the pitch and was rewarded with a second-half brace as Nigeria claimed a full haul of six points from their opening two qualifiers. Lesotho's second came via a Chidozie Awaziem own goal. Senegal's Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou struck a nine-minute hat-trick in the second half of their 4-1 Group I away victory over Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, as the 2019 runners-up also sealed maximum points from two games.

Diedhiou missed a first-half penalty as the teams went into the break goalless, with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane withdrawn at halftime by coach Aliou Cisse. After Diedhiou's heroics, home midfielder Fanelo Mamba scored and was then sent off, before Badou Ndiaye grabbed a fourth for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining.

Congo's Prince Ibarra opened the scoring as they beat Guinea-Bissau 3-0 in the other game in the pool, with Junior Makiesse and Silvere Ganvoula also on target. South Africa edged Sudan 1-0 in their Group C game Johannesburg to get their first win of the qualifiers thanks to a goal just before the break from midfielder Lebogang Phiri.

Burkina Faso's experienced forward Aristide Bance netted twice as they beat South Sudan 2-1 in Group B but Uganda moved to the top of the pool with a 2-0 home win over Malawi as Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo were on target. In Group A, Mali midfielder Moussa Djenepo and Mohamed Camara netted first-half goals in a 2-0 win away to Chad, while Guinea's Issiaga Sylla and Jose Kante were on target in a 2-0 home victory over Namibia.

Benin claimed a 1-0 win against Sierra Leone in Group L thanks to a first half goal from Jodel Dossou. Cameroon needed a second half strike by Ngoumo Ngamaleu to secure a 1-0 win versus Rwanda in Group F.

There are 13 more qualifiers on Monday and Tuesday, before the competition takes a nine-month break until August 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-HP Board Of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Xerox Proposal

Hp Inc HP BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED XEROX PROPOSAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE COMPANY CONCLUDED THAT XEROX PROPOSAL SIGNIFICANTLY UN...

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by...

UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was in very good health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medi...

Over 30,000 march in Greek annual anti-junta demos

Over 30,000 Greeks demonstrated under a heavy police presence Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, the first since the election of the new conservative government. The protest, one of the largest and most uneventful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019