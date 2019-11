Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed the ATP Finals title as he battled back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

The 21-year-old debutant became the youngest champion at the elite season-ending tournament since 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)