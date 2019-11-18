International Development News
Development News Edition

Jackson outshines Watson as Ravens rout Texans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 02:41 IST
Jackson outshines Watson as Ravens rout Texans
Image Credit: Flickr

Lamar Jackson passed for four touchdowns and produced 308 total yards as the Baltimore Ravens took the starch out of their ballyhooed matchup with the Houston Texans, rolling to a 41-7 home victory on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Following a ragged first quarter in which the Ravens (8-2) failed to score on their opening drive for just the second time this season, Jackson caught fire, engineering two long second-quarter scoring drives that provided Baltimore a 14-0 halftime lead en route to its sixth consecutive win.

Jackson capped a 10-play, 90-yard march with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 9:24 remaining in the first half to break the seal on a scoreless game. On their ensuing possession, the Ravens covered 70 yards in seven plays, with Jackson finding Mark Andrews for an 18-yard scoring strike at the 2:14 mark of the half. The Texans (6-4) had previously squandered three trips into Baltimore territory in the first quarter before mounting a desperate march late in the first half, a foray that included a fourth-down conversion at the Houston 47. Deshaun Watson hit Kenny Stills for a 9-yard gain to keep the chains moving, but Ka'imi Fairbairn pushed his 43-yard field-goal attempt wide right just prior to the half, a foreboding development considering the Ravens were set to receive the ball first to open the third quarter.

Baltimore capitalized by marching 78 yards over six plays, with Jackson tossing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram, the first of his two scoring grabs, that pushed the lead to 21-0. The hyped showdown between Jackson and Watson, two leading Most Valuable Player candidates, never materialized. Watson fumbled on the Texans' opening possession after a sack by Ravens linebacker Matt Judon. Watson later tossed an unsightly interception in the third quarter that yielded the second Justin Turner field goal of that period and a 27-0 Baltimore lead.

Watson passed for 169 yards and was sacked six times. Carlos Hyde scampered 41 yards for a score with 7:10 remaining in the game to help Houston avoid the shutout. The Ravens' top-ranked rushing offense produced 263 yards and 7.3 yards per attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

Hong Kong police on Monday trapped hundreds of protesters inside a major university, sealing off roads in the area after almost two straight days of standoffs that have raised fears of a bloody showdown with both sides refusing to back down...

Bloomberg sorry for 'stop and frisk' as he mulls presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Sunday walked back his longtime support for the controversial stop and frisk policing policy that disproportionately targeted black and Latino New Yorkers as he mulled jumping in the race for president. I wa...

Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sundays victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. How long Mack will out reportedly depend on whether or not he needs surgery,...

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and S.Korea postpone drills -KCNA

North Korean media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills for the second time in three days, even as the United States and South Korea decided to postpone their joint air drills to ease denuclearisation talks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019