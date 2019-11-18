International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Rugby Australia chairman Clyne to step down in March, 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 05:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:33 IST
Rugby-Rugby Australia chairman Clyne to step down in March, 2020
Image Credit: pixabay

Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Cameron Clyne will not seek re-election at the governing body's annual general meeting in March and will step down from his role, RA said on Monday. The decision comes amid calls for change in the governing body in the wake of Australia's quarter-final exit to England at the World Cup in Japan.

Former banker Clyne has served as chairman since January 2016, a period which has seen the Wallabies decline as a power in world rugby. He also endorsed the unpopular move to axe Perth-based team Western Force from Super Rugby in 2017, reducing Australia's complement in the mainly southern hemisphere competition from five sides to four.

RA's move in April to tear up Wallabies fullback Israel Folau's contract for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaited "homosexuals" and other groups also proved polarising. Clyne made note of the criticism that has dogged his leadership in a statement released by RA.

"Notwithstanding the very painful decision to remove the Western Force from the Super Rugby competition and the mixed results of the Wallabies in recent years, there have been a number of achievements and positive advancements right across the game over the past four years," he said. "Female participation in Rugby has tripled, we've seen enormous growth in sevens participation on the back of the gold medal success of our women's team, and against global trends in participation we have achieved growth in traditional XV's rugby in several states and territories.

"Unfortunately, recently, much of the focus of the media has been directed at myself, which has overshadowed a lot of great work that has been done and continues to be done at the community level. "It is hoped that with my resignation, the attention can return to where it rightfully should be, which is on the field and that this positive work will be highlighted."

Clyne said he would spend his remaining months overseeing the delivery of a new broadcast deal, the appointment of a new Wallabies coach in the wake of Michael Cheika's resignation and RA's defence in relation to a legal challenge launched by Folau over his termination. Clyne added that he aimed to make a "seamless transition" from the role with a replacement in place by RA's annual general meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

49ers rally by Cardinals behind Garoppolo's career day

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for a career-high 424 yards and tied a career high with four touchdowns, including the game-winning 25-yard score to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds remaining, as the host 49ers rallied past ...

Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win

Derek Carr threw one touchdown pass and ran for a second score Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders used a strong defensive performance to hold off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries, an...

Improving road safety to save lives one of many agenda of SDGs: UN chief

Saving lives by improving road safety is one of the many objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations chief said in his message for the global day set aside for remembering the victims of traffic accidents.N...

RPT-COLUMN-Britain’s politicians would be wrong to undo rail closures: Kemp

The Reshaping of British Railways, published in 1963, made its principal author, Dr Richard Beeching, the most hated civil servant in Britain.Beeching became so notorious his name is still invoked in an election campaign almost 60 years lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019