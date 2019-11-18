International Development News
Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win

  Updated: 18-11-2019 06:37 IST
  Created: 18-11-2019 06:27 IST
Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win
Derek Carr threw one touchdown pass and ran for a second score Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders used a strong defensive performance to hold off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and the Oakland defense limited the Bengals to a total of 246 yards en route to a third consecutive win that completed a homestand hat trick after a rough travel start to the season.

Seeking to move into a temporary tie with Kansas City atop the NFC West (the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City on Monday night), the Raiders (6-4) had just two punts and a fumble to show for their first three drives of the game as the Bengals took a 7-0 lead. Cincinnati's score came at the end of a 12-play, 85-yard drive that followed a Jacobs fumble. Joe Mixon, in his first return to Oakland after having been a prep standout in nearby Oakley, Calif., opened the game's scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 6:27 mark of the first quarter.

The Raiders dominated the rest of the half, drawing even on a 2-yard pass from Carr to tight end Foster Moreau midway through the second quarter and taking a 14-7 lead into the halftime break when Carr scampered in from 3 yards out with 3:39 left in the quarter. The Bengals drew within 14-10 with 1:58 left in the third quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Randy Bullock, before Oakland counterpart Daniel Carlson converted from 20 yards with 4:20 remaining in the game to make it a seven-point difference again.

Carr finished 25-for-29 for 292 yards with the one score and one interception. The interception, by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III, was the first thrown by Carr in his last four games.

Oakland's Tyrell Williams was the game's leading receiver with four catches for 82 yards. The Raiders' three-game home sweep came against Detroit, the Chargers and Cincinnati by a total of just 16 points.

Mixon had 86 yards rushing and one catch for an addition 17 yards for the Bengals (0-10), who allowed fewer than 21 points for the first time this season. Ryan Finley threw for just 115 yards on 13-for-31 with one interception.

The Raiders outgained the Bengals 386-246.

