REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BRADY/ Brady far from impressed with Patriots offense

New England fought back from 10 points down to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but judging by his glum post-game news conference Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was less than impressed by the performance. TENNIS-ATPFINALS-WINNER/

Tsitsipas fights back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed his meteoric rise into the highest echelon of men’s tennis by battling back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) in a compelling title duel at the ATP Finals on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAA-ALA-TAGOVAILOA/ Tagovailoa slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Monday, team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Sunday night. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-BEL-CYP/ (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium coach holds press conference Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference ahead of their final qualifier home to Cyprusd

18 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-USA-MTL/HENRY (TV)

Soccer-Montreal Impact introduce new head coach Thierry Henry Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact introduce new head coach Thierry Henry at a news conference.

18 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NLD-EST/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands coach holds press conference Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman holds a press conference on the eve of the last Euro 2020 qualifier for the netherlands against Estonia in Amsterdam

18 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ARG-URY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - International Friendly - Argentina v Uruguay Uruguay play Argentina in an international friendly in Tel Aviv, followed by a news conference after the match.

18 Nov 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT SOCCER-EURO-IRL-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Ireland v Denmark Ireland play Denmark in Dublin in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GIB-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Gibraltar v Switzerland Gibraltar play Switzerland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ESP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Spain v Romania Spain play Romania in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ARM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Italy v Armenia Italy play Armenia in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-KOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v South Korea Brazil face South Korea in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi.

19 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The opening day of the Davis Cup Finals features Croatia v Russia in Group B, Belgium v Colombia in Group D and Italy v Canada in Group F. Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the inaugural week-long tournament which features 18 nations. 18 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

Day two of the Davis Cup finals features six ties including Spain v Russia, France v Japan and United States v Canada. Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the inaugural week-long tournament which features 18 nations. 19 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-OMEARA-WOODS/

Golf-Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods, fears O'Meara Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, says his former mentor Mark O'Meara who at the same time hopes his prediction is wrong.

19 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

