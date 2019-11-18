Motorcycling-Marquez's brother Alex to replace Lorenzo at Repsol Honda
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will have younger brother Alex as team mate next season after Repsol Honda announced the Spaniard's signing on a one-year deal on Monday.
Alex, 23, won this year's Moto2 championship and is moving up to a category and a team where his 26-year-old brother has won six titles.
He replaces compatriot Jorge Lorenzo, a triple MotoGP champion who retired after last weekend's season-ending race in Valencia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marc Marquez
- Jorge Lorenzo
- Spaniard