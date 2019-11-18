Jeter headlines 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

Five-time World Series champion and longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter headlines a group of 18 new candidates on the 32-member 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. Other first-timers up for Cooperstown consideration on the list released Monday include pitchers Cliff Lee and Josh Beckett, outfielders Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano, and first basemen Jason Giambi and Paul Konerko.

Ballots are being mailed this week to more than 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Candidates must be named on 75 percent of ballots to gain election. The 14 holdovers include four players who were named on more than half the ballots in 2019: pitchers Curt Schilling (60.9 percent) and Roger Clemens (59.5) and outfielders Barry Bonds (59.1) and Larry Walker (4.6).

This is Walker's 10th and final year on the ballot. The other holdovers are pitchers Andy Pettitte and Billy Wagner, first baseman Todd Helton, second baseman Jeff Kent, third baseman Scott Rolen, shortstop Omar Vizquel and outfielders Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Sammy Sosa.

The other newcomers on the ballot are pitchers Heath Bell, Brad Penny, J.J. Putz and Jose Valverde, first basemen Adam Dunn and Carlos Pena, second baseman Brian Roberts, third baseman Eric Chavez, shortstop Rafael Furcal, infielder Chone Figgins and outfielder Raul Ibanez.

