Bucks best Bulls behind Antetokounmpo's 33

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 09:14 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 09:11 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks finished strong for a 115-101 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Brook Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with five blocked shots for Milwaukee, which won its fourth game in a row. George Hill scored 18, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 15.

Rookie Daniel Gafford amassed 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting for the Bulls. The second-round draft pick from Arkansas entered the game with zero points in four games off the bench. Fellow Bulls rookie Coby White scored 13 points off the bench and made 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Zach LaVine made only 4 of 16 shot attempts but finished with 11 points.

Milwaukee closed the game on a 17-2 run to wipe out a 99-98 deficit. Eric Bledsoe and Lopez each converted three-point plays during the final 5:04, which also included six points from Antetokounmpo. The Bucks led 98-90 with 8:11 remaining when Chicago stormed back with a 9-0 run to grab a one-point lead with 6:23 to go. The outburst included three consecutive 3-pointers, with Ryan Arcidiacono knocking down the first one and White draining the next two.

Chicago trailed 84-81 entering the fourth quarter. The Bulls were down by nine points with 1:35 left in the third quarter after a layup by Antetokounmpo, but Chicago bounced back by scoring seven of the next eight points, including a late 3-pointer by White. Milwaukee led 60-56 at the half after finishing the second quarter on a 12-2 run. A 3-pointer by Hill started the scoring binge, which also included a 3-pointer, a dunk and a jump shot by Antetokounmpo and another basket from Hill.

The Bucks built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Chicago scored the final six points of the session to close the gap to 29-26. Gafford (four points) and White (two points) accounted for all of the scoring during the run. Chicago dropped to 2-5 at home. Milwaukee improved to 7-2 on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

