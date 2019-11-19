International Development News
Development News Edition

Towns, Wolves shoot past Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:17 IST
Towns, Wolves shoot past Jazz
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Karl-Anthony Towns matched his career-high of seven 3-pointers and contributed 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 112-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Jeff Teague recorded 21 points and 11 assists for Minnesota, which halted a two-game slide. Robert Covington scored 15 points, Kelan Martin added 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and Josh Okogie had 11 for the Timberwolves.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points but Donovan Mitchell struggled with 5-of-23 shooting while scoring 17 points for Utah, which dropped to 6-1 at home. Rudy Gobert registered 16 points and 14 rebounds, Mike Conley scored 15 points, Joe Ingles had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jeff Green added 11. The Timberwolves played without Andrew Wiggins (25.9-point average) for the third straight game. Wiggins was sidelined by illness on Monday after missing two games due to a personal matter.

Minnesota made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts in the final quarter and shot 46.1 percent from the field overall. The Timberwolves were 14 of 38 (36.8 percent) from 3-point range. Utah was 7 of 26 (26.9 percent) from the field over the final 12 minutes and shot 36.5 percent overall, including 12 of 31 (38.7 percent) from behind the arc, in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. They play again Wednesday at Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves took control with a 23-4 run in the final quarter. Green drained a 3-pointer and Mitchell added a three-point play as Utah took an 86-80 advantage with 9:23 left in the game.

Minnesota answered with an 11-2 run, capped by two Towns' 3-pointer, to take a 91-88 lead with 5:49 remaining. Towns knocked down a straightaway 3-pointer to make it 96-90 with 4:45 left. Teague scored the next four points, and Martin connected on a corner 3-pointer to make it 103-90 with 3:23 remaining.

The Jazz moved within 108-102 on Gobert's put-back dunk with 33.7 seconds left. Teague made two free throws with 31.1 seconds left as Minnesota closed it out. Towns scored 14 first-half points, and the Timberwolves led 59-56 at the break.

Towns buried a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 64-56 lead early in the third quarter. However, back-to-back 3-pointers by Green and Mitchell later in the period gave Utah a five-point lead before the Jazz settled for a 78-76 edge entering the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 3 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two warkaris followers of Lord Vithoba were killed and three sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their dindi group near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal

Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether U.S.-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the worlds two largest economies. There are some ling...

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the House...

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019