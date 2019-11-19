Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC ISL match moved to December 9

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand. The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.

