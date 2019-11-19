International Development News
Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC ISL match moved to December 9

Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC ISL match moved to December 9
Indian Super League (ISL) logo Image Credit: ANI

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand. The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

