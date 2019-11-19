International Development News
Development News Edition

NBA President Masai Ujiri urges African leaders to invest in sports at Africa Investment Forum

NBA President Masai Ujiri urges African leaders to invest in sports at Africa Investment Forum
According to Masai Ujiri, the sports ecosystem should be the biggest thing on our continent and has the potential to create jobs and improve livelihoods. Image Credit: AfDB

The President of Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri made his second appearance at the Africa Investment Forum 2019 that took place between November 11 and 13 in South Africa's Johannesburg.

The 49-year-old English-born Nigerian professional basketball executive (and former player who is the president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association) has worked hard over the past year to scout talent and raise awareness about the success and growth of sports on the continent.

"We should be supporting teams here in Africa that should be our vision. Sports is the next big thing in Africa." Ujiri said, calling on investors to pay "close attention." With all the talent in sports, there is no way it should be ignored, he said, reeling off a list of players from Africa on the Raptors team. According to him, the sports ecosystem should be the biggest thing on our continent and has the potential to create jobs and improve livelihoods. He also added that the African players are in top leagues worldwide and a former footballer is even president of an African state.

On the other hand, the co-Founder and Managing Director of Alitheia Capital, Tokunboh Ishmael, and the Chief Executive Officer and founder Mara Group and Mara Foundation joined Masai Ujiri for a panel discussion titled "Promises made, Promises kept". Both the entrepreneurs were on the stage to share their testimonies and the only President of National Basketball Association urged the investors to look at sports and showed off the NBA championship trophy which at the 2018 Forum he had promised to secure.

"We need to invest in sports, it should be the greatest ecosystem in the planet," Ujiri opined. He revealed that the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame had paid attention to his call and was giving support including a good 'push' for sports. He said that Rwanda's Head of State had built a beautiful area in Kigali in just a year.

Masai Ujiri also paid his gratitude to Paul Kagame and the President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. "We should be supporting teams in Africa…The talent in Africa is incredible, it's like gold and diamond…we have to represent and believe in it," he added.

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says protests subsided but tensions remain after deadly demonstrations

HIGHLIGHTSProtests in Iran triggered by petrol price hikes last week have subsided, an Iranian judiciary spokesman said.Unverified social media videos posted in defiance of an Internet block, however, showed protests still continued in seve...

UPDATE 1-Basketball-Breaking bad: NZ team under fire for off-court incidents

The CEO and part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers apologized to fans on Tuesday after the struggling pro basketball team were rocked by off-court incidents this week. The Breakers, four-times champions in Australias National Basketball Lea...

UPDATE 4-Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.About 100 defiant ...

European shares edge higher in cautious trading

European shares edged higher on Tuesday after signs of reprieve for Chinas Huawei from further U.S. sanctions, although trading was range-bound as investors waited to see if the United States and China could reach a preliminary trade deal.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019