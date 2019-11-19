International Development News
Development News Edition

NRAI confirms Rajeshwari Kumari's women's trap national record

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:46 IST
NRAI confirms Rajeshwari Kumari's women's trap national record

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has confirmed that Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari has created a national record in the women's trap competition during the ongoing 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here. Rajeshwari shot a score of 118 out of 125 in qualifications on the way to winning silver in the event. She shot rounds of 24 23 24 24 and 23 to top the 69-strong field.

Her qualification score was two better than the previous record jointly held by seasoned women trap shooters Seema Tomar, Shreyasi Singh and Manisha Keer. Rajeshwari expressed happiness at achieving the feat.

"Although I missed out on the gold, I am still very proud to hold the national record. Some really classy names I climbed up over. This is something my father also held at a point and I am elated at being able to emulate the person I so look up to," Rajeshwari said. Seema, Shreyasi and Manisha all shot 116 in 2018.

Seema and Shreyasi shot them in Indonesia while Manisha shot at the Jaipur nationals. Seasoned shooter Shagun Chowdhary also broke the 116 barrier, shooting 117 to follow Rajeshwari into the finals. The record though will stand in the name of the Punjab shooter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: government

The Iranian government said Tuesday it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be abused during violent demonstrations against a petrol price hike. The Islamic republic has been largely offline since the interne...

COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp

The global economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, with most industrial and financial indicators pointing to a slight improvement in September-October after a sharp slowdown in the middle of the year.World trade volumes were down alm...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.About 100 protesters were tr...

Violent humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso requires immediate response, reveals WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019