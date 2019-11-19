International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Qatar to charter cruise liners to host fans at World Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:50 IST
Soccer-Qatar to charter cruise liners to host fans at World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Qatar will charter two cruise liners to help accommodate football fans during the 2022 World Cup, as the Gulf nation of about 2.7 million people looks for ways to host an expected 1 million visitors. Fans of all 32 teams in the tournament will effectively be staying in the same city, raising questions over how the country can accommodate them and keep them entertained.

The local organizing committee said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with MSC Cruises to charter two liners with a combined capacity of 4,000 cabins which will be used as floating hotels for fans. The committee has promised that there will be enough accommodation for everyone and that alcohol - currently only obtainable at a handful of places at prohibitive prices - would be more made widely available.

The committee said in a statement that the ships will be berthed at Doha Port throughout the month-long tournament. "Chartering cruise liners for fans has long been part of Qatar's accommodation strategy, with the country keen to offer sustainable solutions," it said. It did not say whether alcohol would be available onboard.

Shuttle buses will take fans to the metro - which is so far only partially complete. The committee said other accommodation options will include apartments and fan villages in the desert as well as hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...

UPDATE 2-Russia balks at Turkish idea of new Syrian military operation

Russia said on Tuesday it was bewildered by a Turkish pledge to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, warning that any such move would damage efforts to stabilize t...

Yemen rebels seize two S. Korean, one Saudi vessel

Yemens Iran-aligned rebels seized a Saudi-flagged tug and two South Korean vessels at the weekend, the insurgents and Seoul officials said on Tuesday. The incident follows a lull in Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as one Riyadh official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019