Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play.

Not only is Burnett's 2019 season finished, but the injury is expected to complicate his 2020 season as well. In addition to his interception, Burnett made five first-half tackles in Thursday's game. In his 10th season in the NFL -- his first in Cleveland -- the 30-year old had 41 tackles and two sacks.

A third-round draft pick by the Packers in 2010, Burnett played his first eight seasons in Green Bay before spending 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns picked him up in April when the Steelers released him. The 30-year-old has 788 career tackles, 9 1/2 sacks, and 10 interceptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)