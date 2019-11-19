Sports News Roundup: Brawn praises Hamilton; Browns place S Burnett on IR and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ferrari drivers should follow Hamilton's example: Brawn

One of Ferrari's two drivers should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton's book and accept blame for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix collision, according to the Italian team's former technical director Ross Brawn. Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc put each other out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season at Interlagos after a coming together five laps from the end with a likely podium place at stake.

Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play.

France pays last respects to cycling hero Poulidor

Mourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour de France but in the process won widespread admiration for his courage and integrity. Poulidor was given a final send-off in his hometown in the Limoges region of central France, the rural heartland where he grew up as the son of poor farmers and where he died last week aged 83.

Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener

Argentina secured a unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in their opening group stage tie of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy spotless performances in their singles matches. The International Tennis Federation has faced criticism for meddling with the partisan atmosphere generated by the "home and away" format and replacing it with a soccer World Cup-style format featuring 18 nations, in one city, battling over seven days to be crowned champions.

Gronk: Football 'always an option,' but not in '19

Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, but the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to get back in the game. "I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski said Tuesday in an announcement he teased earlier via social media. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett to appeal

Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett plans to appeal his indefinite suspension at a hearing with James Thrash on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Garrett intends to argue he was provoked by a shot to the groin from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Shapovalov praises 'unbelievable' Davis Cup atmosphere

Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov described the revamped Davis Cup format as something players have never experienced before after playing his part in victory over Italy. The 20-year-old, who was defaulted in a 2017 Davis Cup tie after he accidentally struck the umpire with a ball, was involved in the match of the day on Monday when he beat Italian Matteo Berrettini in three sets on Court 2.

Devils waive G Schneider

The New Jersey Devils waived veteran goaltender Cory Schneider. If Schneider, 33, clears waivers on Tuesday, he will be assigned to Binghamton of the American Hockey League.

Paris mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up

The mayor of Paris, due to host the Olympics in 2024, has taken issue with a sponsorship deal between the Games and Airbnb Inc., saying the short-term rental firm pushes working people out of the housing market, French media reported on Tuesday. Mayor Anne Hidalgo has written a letter to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in response to a nine-year deal under which Airbnb will help provide accommodation for five Olympics and Paralympics events.

Power group EDF becomes corporate sponsor for 2024 Paris Olympics

French state-controlled power group EDF said on Tuesday it had become an official partner for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Earlier this week, Airbnb struck a sponsorship deal with the Olympics, although the move was criticized by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, due to concerns over the negative impact Airbnb might have on the capital's housing market.

