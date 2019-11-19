International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Boxing-Mayweather says he is done with 'brutal sport' of boxing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:18 IST
INTERVIEW-Boxing-Mayweather says he is done with 'brutal sport' of boxing
Image Credit: Flickr

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather said his time in the ring is finished and that he is focused on other projects including his fast-growing chain of boxing fitness gyms and his high-profile promotion company.

The 42-year-old American, who has retired in the past only to be drawn back for another colossal payday, said he is content to hang up his gloves with an unblemished 50-0 record. "I've got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth," Mayweather told Reuters at the recent opening of a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness gym in Torrance, California.

"Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle." American Patrick Day died in October as a result of a traumatic brain injury he suffered when he was knocked out and two professional fighters perished within a week's time in July from damage sustained during their bouts.

"You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career," he said, throwing cold water on the prospects of a rumoured rematch against Manny Pacquiao or Canelo Alvarez next year. Mayweather, who won the first of his 12 world titles in 1998, first announced his retirement in 2007 but quickly returned to the ring.

He retired again in 2015 only to come back to defeat mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in 2017. After that battle he said his professional career was truly over. He is, however, still open to participating in exhibition matches like the one he did in January, where he demolished Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in less than three minutes.

"I'll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions -- between $10 and $30 million," he said of the fights, which have no bearing on his professional record. "I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting."

BOXING FITNESS GYMS

Mayweather said he still loves the sport and is passionate about sharing that love through his growing network of gyms, which combine traditional group fitness exercise with boxing techniques modelled after his own workouts.

Mayweather, who arrived to the red carpet in Torrance sporting a crisp beige suit and diamond-encrusted aviator sunglasses, said the idea was simple -- have fun and feel good. "We want you to come here, burn calories, be positive and have fun and in due time we will see the great results," he said, adding that boxing is not only a great workout but also an excellent way for people to vent their frustrations.

"If you had a bad day at work, come here," said Mayweather while sitting on the side of a ring at the centre of the gym. "Let some steam off, hit the heavy bag, run a little bit."

"Exercising in groups is fun. It's like they are part of the Money Team," he added, referring to his popular fashion and lifestyle brand. The Torrance facility was the fourth Mayweather + Fitness franchise to open in the U.S. and, with the backing of venture capital firms, the company hopes to expand to 50 locations by the end of next year.

Another priority is Mayweather Promotions, which is currently hyping the anticipated rematch between Cuban slugger Luis Ortiz and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, which will be held in Las Vegas on Saturday. Asked to make a prediction for the fight, Mayweather demurred.

"They are both great fighters. My prediction is, tune in," he said with a laugh.

LEGENDARY ICON

Despite the rise of mixed martial arts and other combat sports, Mayweather said boxing reigns supreme because of its rich history and ability to produce legendary champions. "I never call myself a celebrity," he said.

"I'm a legendary icon because when I'm long gone they will still be talking about me." Mayweather said that when he boxed McGregor, it was the most money any MMA fighter had ever earned for a single fight.

"We gave the MMA sport a boost," he added. "Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA but for right now I'm in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I'm involved."

If it truly is the end of the road for Mayweather as a boxer, he said he leaves with no regrets. "My career went great," he said.

"I'm happy with how everything played out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens' Byron has surgery one day after Drouin

Forward Paul Byron underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out four weeks, the Montreal Canadiens announced. That procedure came a day after forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.Both p...

Imran Khan congratulates Sri Lanka's newly-elected President, invites him to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit the country. Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lankas preside...

Political engagement should resume in J-K sooner than later: BJP's Ram Madhav

Advocating resumption of political engagement in Jammu and Kashmir sooner than later, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday said no political class was being nurtured from Delhi and politicians have to win the confidence of people of the ...

JNU students accuse police of groping, manhandling women protesters

A day after accusing the police of baton-charging them for protesting on the streets of Delhi against hostel fee hike, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University alleged that even physically challenged protesters were not spared and women were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019