International Development News
Development News Edition

Broncos sign TE Charles, place FB Janovich on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 00:39 IST
Broncos sign TE Charles, place FB Janovich on IR
Image Credit: Flickr

The Denver Broncos signed well-traveled tight end Orson Charles on Tuesday and placed fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve after he dislocated his right elbow during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Charles, 28, has five years of experience with four different teams. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals to start his career in 2012 and 2013, while also playing for the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. He also spent 2014 with the New Orleans Saints but did not appear in a game.

Over 49 career games (eight starts), Charles has 14 receptions for 185 yards. He was also drafted by the XFL's DC Defenders in October. Janovich, a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Nebraska, had five receptions for 42 yards this season and ran the ball one time for a 1-yard touchdown. In 50 career games (19 starts), he has 22 grabs for 233 yards with one TD, and 13 rushing attempts for 51 yards and three TDs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Bolivian military deploys armored vehicles to end blockade of key gas plant

Bolivian police and military forces used armored vehicles and helicopters to unblock access to a major gas plant in the city of El Alto on Tuesday, a show of strength after blockades at the facility had cut off fuel supply to nearby La Paz....

UPDATE 2-U.S. aircraft carrier strike group sails through Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, U.S. officials told Reuters, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States. Tensions in the Gulf have risen since atta...

Congo court hands life sentence to warlord for murder, sexual violence

A court in Democratic Republic of Congo handed down a life sentence on Tuesday to one of the countrys most notorious warlords for crimes against humanity including murder and sexual violence, lawyers in the case said. The court, in the east...

McConnell says "inconceivable” U.S. Senate will have votes to remove Trump

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday dismissed the likelihood that his Republican-led chamber would cast enough votes to remove President Donald Trump, the head of the Republican party, from office should the impeachment c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019