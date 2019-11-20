International Development News
Development News Edition

Bears' Nagy passes on giving up play-calling chores

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 00:47 IST
Bears' Nagy passes on giving up play-calling chores
Image Credit: Flickr

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will take a hard pass on surrendering play-calling duties. Nagy and the Bears are mired in a slump of growing proportion and significance, and the chorus is growing louder for a shift -- either at quarterback or play-caller.

Nagy called plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, a role head coach Andy Reid surrendered, before being selected as coach of the Bears. "What I would say is this," Nagy said, adding that if he identifies play-calling as a problem, "I'll be the first to tell you, then we need to be better or if there's a rhythm to something. I have zero ego and I have zero care of giving play-call duties to somebody else. I really do not care about that, and if that's what we feel like from going through it that that's what we need to do, then I would do that, I really would.

"But when you go through the tape and you look at things and you know schematically where we're at and what we're calling and when we're calling it. ... There's without a doubt a few plays in that game that I would go back and say, 'You know what, that's our fault. We didn't scheme it right,' and that starts with me. And I need to be able to accept that and know how do I fix that. But we'll do everything we can ... we're turning over every stone to get this thing right." At 4-6, the Bears are longshots to get back to the playoffs after winning the NFC North in 2018 in Nagy's inaugural season in Chicago.

Averaging only 16.9 points per game, only the Washington Redskins are scoring less in the NFC (12.5 ppg). The Bears rank 28th in the NFL in scoring. In last week's 17-7 loss to the Rams, Nagy pulled quarterback Mitchell Trubisky but said his health -- not performance -- was the reason Chase Daniel entered the game.

"When you're not a part of it and you don't really know what's going on, I'm not questioning what people are thinking," Nagy said. "I'm just telling you exactly what happened. I can't be more honest than that. We knew there was pain and we had to monitor that the entire second half. You'll see it when you watch the tape, on almost every play, you'll see where it's affecting him." The Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 12, then visit the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving Day game four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Bolivian military deploys armored vehicles to end blockade of key gas plant

Bolivian police and military forces used armored vehicles and helicopters to unblock access to a major gas plant in the city of El Alto on Tuesday, a show of strength after blockades at the facility had cut off fuel supply to nearby La Paz....

UPDATE 2-U.S. aircraft carrier strike group sails through Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, U.S. officials told Reuters, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States. Tensions in the Gulf have risen since atta...

Congo court hands life sentence to warlord for murder, sexual violence

A court in Democratic Republic of Congo handed down a life sentence on Tuesday to one of the countrys most notorious warlords for crimes against humanity including murder and sexual violence, lawyers in the case said. The court, in the east...

McConnell says "inconceivable” U.S. Senate will have votes to remove Trump

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday dismissed the likelihood that his Republican-led chamber would cast enough votes to remove President Donald Trump, the head of the Republican party, from office should the impeachment c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019