Soccer-Tottenham sack manager Pochettino - club statement

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 01:21 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:20 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after a poor run of results, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing," Chairman Daniel Levy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

