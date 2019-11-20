International Development News
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tottenham sack Pochettino six months after Champions League final

  Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 02:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:28 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday, six months after he led the club to the Champions League final and after five years in charge, saying that it was a move made reluctantly after a disappointing start to the season. The Argentine, appointed by the north London club in 2014, had turned perennial under-achievers Tottenham, who had been through a series of managers, into a force in the Premier League, with finishes of fifth, third, second - their best for more than 50 years - third and fourth.

They also reached the League Cup final in his first season. He also oversaw a remarkable Champions League campaign last season, beating Ajax Amsterdam on away goals in the semi-final after trailing 3-0 on aggregate at halftime in the second leg but losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the final in Madrid.

With the club also moving into a wonderful new stadium, everything was looking rosy, despite some concerns about a lack of activity in the transfer market. However, the first few months of this season have been disappointing, as the team have won only three of their opening 12 Premier League games and are in 14th spot. They were also thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United.

Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez and the rest of his backroom staff have also been relieved of their duties, the club said in a statement. "We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.

"Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing. "It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions -- this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff -- but we do so in the club's best interests."

"Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history," Levy added. "I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. "I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here."

The statement said an update on the new coaching set-up would be made in due course.

STABILITY

Since joining from Southampton, Pochettino has become a hugely popular figure at Spurs, bringing some much-needed stability to a club that averaged almost a manager a year over the previous decade. His five-year stint made him the club's longest-serving coach since Keith Burkinshaw who was in charge from 1976-84, and, until Tuesday, the third longest serving Premier League boss behind Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and Sean Dyche at Burnley.

"He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years," wrote former Spurs and England striker Gary Lineker on Twitter. "Good luck with finding a better replacement...ain't gonna happen." Another former Spurs player-turned pundit Jermaine Jenas said: "Should have backed him, not sacked him."

However, another pundit, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was not surprised. "I said a few weeks ago I felt this project had ran its course," he said. "I thought there would be a change at the end of the season with either the manager or players changing."

