Bruins' Bergeron out again with lower-body injury

The injury-riddled Boston Bruins were without another key player Tuesday night, when center Patrice Bergeron missed his second straight game due to a lower-body injury. It was initially expected that Bergeron, 34, would play against the host New Jersey Devils after he participated in the morning skate, though coach Bruce Cassidy indicated it would be a game-time decision. Bergeron did not participate in the pregame warmup, however.

The No. 1 center on Tuesday was David Krejci on a line that included wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who scored the game's first goal. In a Saturday home game against the Washington Capitals, the Bruins were not only without Bergeron but also Jake DeBrusk, Brett Ritchie, David Backes, Karson Kuhlman, Torey Krug, John Moore and Kevan Miller. The Bruins lost 3-2 in a shootout.

DeBrusk and Ritchie returned to action Tuesday. This season, Bergeron has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 19 games, averaging 18:58 of ice time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)