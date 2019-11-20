International Development News
Grzelcyk, Pastrnak propel Bruins past Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:42 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak scored two goals apiece Tuesday night to help the Boston Bruins cruise to a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. The two-goal game was the first in the NHL for Grzelcyk, who hadn't scored a regular-season goal since April 6. Pastrnak's two-goal game was his third multi-goal effort of the season.

Connor Clifton capped the scoring for the Bruins, who won for just the second time in seven games (2-2-3). Goalie Tuukka Rask made 25 saves. Blake Coleman scored late in the second period for the Devils, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 23 saves.

Grzelcyk and Pastrnak teamed up to give the Bruins the only goals they'd need in a 14-second span late in the first period. Boston had just killed a penalty when Grzelcyk took a pass from Brad Marchand (three assists) and fired a shot off the right post and past Blackwood with 5:34 left. Marchand then set up Pastrnak by carrying the puck deep into the Devils' zone and forcing Blackwood to lean to his left. Marchand passed across the ice to Pastrnak, who fired a shot past the sprawling Blackwood.

The Devils cut the gap in half with 1:49 left in the second, when Coleman capped an end-to-end rush with a sizzling backhand past Rusk. The Bruins put away the game with three third-period goals. Pastrnak collected his second tally eight seconds into a power play with a slap shot from in front of the blue line that sailed past a gaggle of players in front of Blackwood and over the goalie's shoulder at the 3:19 mark.

Grzelcyk extended the lead a little more than seven minutes later, when he deked Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, skated around him and fired a shot past sliding New Jersey left winger Taylor Hall and over the glove of Blackwood with 9:27 remaining. Clifton, a New Jersey native, picked up a loose puck at the blue line and fired a slap shot home with 6:18 left.

