Golden Knights extend Maple Leafs' losing streak

  Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 11:59 IST
Golden Knights extend Maple Leafs' losing streak
Image Credit: pixabay

Cody Glass recorded a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas. Max Pacioretty had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs. Toronto's losing streak stretched to six games (0-5-1), its longest since an 0-5-1 stretch from Feb. 27-March 7, 2016. Spezza scored on a hard wrist shot at 7:26 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1 and end Fleury's bid for a second straight shutout.

The Golden Knights moved back ahead 42 seconds later when Nosek poked the puck away from Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie at the red line, leading to a breakaway. Nosek made a move on Andersen before backhanding the puck into the net for a 2-1 lead. Stone scored from the bottom of the right circle with John Tavares in the penalty box for hooking, stretching the Vegas lead to 3-1 at 10:22.

Hyman came back with a power-play goal at 12:47 to cut the deficit to 3-2. Fleury made a diving save on a rebound try by Nic Petan with 3:43 left, then helped kill a power play that began with 3:20 remaining before Eakin scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Vegas was on the first power play of the game when Pacioretty took a one-timer from just above the right faceoff dot. The puck squeezed through Andersen's pads and briefly stopped in the crease before Glass pushed it across the goal line at 8:07 of the second period.

It marked the eighth straight game in which the Maple Leafs allowed the first goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

