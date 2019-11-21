REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-DAVISCUP Murray admits being out of shape after Davis Cup scare

Former world number one Andy Murray admitted he was not in the best physical shape to open Britain’s Davis Cup Finals campaign after narrowly avoiding a shock defeat to unheralded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday. BOXING-BRITAIN-MARTIN

American Martin gets four-year ban for anti-doping violation American boxer Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) on Wednesday after testing positive for prohibited substances last year.

BASKETBALL-SERBIA-KOKOSKOV King Kokoskov named Serbia coach for Olympic push

Sacramento Kings assistant coach Igor Kokoskov has taken charge of his native Serbia in a bid to steer them to next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Balkan nation’s basketball federation (KSS) said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test Australia face Pakistan on the opening day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988.

21 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket-Kohli, Mominul preview day-night test India captain Virat Kohli and Bangladesh counterpart Mominul Haque address media on the eve of the final match of th series, also the first day-night test for both sides.

21 Nov CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches

21 Nov GOLF

GOLF-RSM/ Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic first round

Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar. 21 Nov

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round one of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. 21 Nov

TENNIS TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals Day four of the Davis Cup finals features France v Serbia in Group A, Germany v Chile in Group C and Britain v Kazakhstan in Group E before finishing with the first quarter-final. Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the inaugural week-long tournament.

21 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-FLA-RIV/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Final of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Flamengo

This weekend’s Copa Libertadores final may feature two of the biggest clubs in South America but the much-awaited game between River Plate and Flamengo is unusual this year in that the attention is focused as much on the coaches as the players. 21 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT/MOURINHO (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur - Jose Mourinho news conference

Jose Mourinho holds his first news conference as Tottenham Hotspur manager ahead of their Premier League match against West Ham United. 21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-CAN/CLIFF (PIX)

Athletics-Canadian Cliff, with eye on Tokyo, finding quick success in marathon Rachel Cliff insists she is not running with a chip on her shoulder but her results since a bold switch to the marathon from the 5,000m might suggest otherwise as the Canadian looks to punch her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

21 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT ALPINE SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD-CANADA/OSBORNE Alpine skiing-Comeback will be one for the books says Canadian downhiller Osborne

Ski racing has seen many comebacks but Canadian downhiller Manuel (Manny) Osborne-Paradis says his will be one for the books. 21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

20 Nov 20:45 ET/ 01:45 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 20 Nov 21:00 ET/ 02:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)