International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Browns' Garrett says precedent doesn't support suspension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:14 IST
Report: Browns' Garrett says precedent doesn't support suspension
Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett appealed his suspension for his on-field conduct on Wednesday, stating in his hearing that precedent doesn't support his indefinite ban, ESPN reported. Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension.

The NFL suspended Garrett on Friday, just 12 hours after he took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit Rudolph in the head with it in Cleveland's 21-7 win. But in the hearing, Graziano reported, Garrett and his team likened the action to what happened in a 2013 preseason game when Houston's Antonio Smith swung his helmet at offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who then played for the Miami Dolphins.

Smith, a defensive end who was out of the league after the 2016 season, was suspended for two preseason games and one regular-season game. Garrett also argued in the meeting that Smith only missed one game check since players don't receive preseason pay, Graziano reported. Players' pay is based on the 16-game regular season. Garrett has been suspended without pay for at least six regular-season games and any playoff games the Browns might play in this season.

He will need to meet with league officials and apply for reinstatement before he can play in 2020 under the grounds of the suspension. The suspension is the longest in NFL history for a single in-game incident.

Graziano also reported that Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended three games for his role in the fight, had his appeal heard on Tuesday. He contended that no on-field fight ever has brought a suspension longer than one game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...

UPDATE 4-Year-end could see return to North Korea 'provocations,' says U.S. envoy Biegun

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday a year-end deadline North Korea has set for Washington to show more flexibility in nuclear talks was an artificial one, but could mean a return to provocative step...

Bears QB Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his injured hip is feeling better -- Day and night almost -- and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Sundays home game against the New York Giants. Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019