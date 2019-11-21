International Development News
Development News Edition

Kittle, Sanders, Samuel among 49ers missing practice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 04:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 04:29 IST
Kittle, Sanders, Samuel among 49ers missing practice
Image Credit: Flickr

Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were among several key San Francisco 49ers who missed Wednesday's practice. Also absent were running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quad) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least a game or two.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects most of those players' statuses to be decided late in the week, potentially during pregame warmups for Sunday night's home game against the Green Bay Packers. Kittle has missed the last two games since getting hurt Oct. 31 at Arizona, while Breida missed this last week's contest.

Sanders was injured Nov. 11 against Seattle, leaving the game and not returning, but he played through the pain on Sunday in a rematch with the Cardinals. Samuel was hurt Sunday, though he posted eight catches for a career-high 134 yards in the game.

Staley had finger surgery last week, just a game after his return from a fractured leg, and was expected to potentially miss multiple weeks. Gould has missed two games, being replaced by undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin.

Ford left Sunday's game in the first half and could miss significant time, according to reports. He has 6.5 sacks this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Accounting executive at Apple supplier JDI embezzled $5.25 mln -Asahi

Japan Display Inc dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen 5.25 million of the companys money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.A spoke...

Trail Blazers waive Gasol, could become coach

Six-time All-Star Pau Gasol has been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot-1 power forward said Wednesday. Signed in July as a free agent, Gasol, 39, did not play a game this season while trying to recover from surgery on his lef...

UPDATE 1-Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the companys Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday...

Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assads forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019