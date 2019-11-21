Sports News Roundup: Braves re-sign RHP Martin to two-year deal; WADA suspends Bangkok laboratory

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic says the Davis Cup Finals and the ATP Cup cannot co-exist and must merge and believes an elite eight-nation competition in September would be the ideal scenario. The 32-year-old 16-time Grand Slam champion helped Serbia to a 3-0 victory over Japan in their Group A opener on Wednesday at La Caja Magica where a revamped Davis Cup climax is being contested by 18 nations over seven days.

Murray admits being out of shape after Davis Cup scare

Former world number one Andy Murray admitted he was not in the best physical shape to open Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign after narrowly avoiding a shock defeat to unheralded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday. The 32-year-old had not played a competitive match since winning the European Open title in Antwerp, his first since returning after having had hip surgery in January.

Davis Cup Finals turning into the late, late show

The Davis Cup Finals schedule was thrown into chaos on Wednesday as, for the second day running, the challenge of fitting in six ties in a day at La Caja Magica proved almost impossible. Tuesday's action concluded with Spain completing victory over Russia just before 2am local time and Wednesday's program is likely to go even later.

Maple Leafs fire head coach Babcock

The Toronto Maple Leafs fired Mike Babcock on Wednesday and promoted Sheldon Keefe from their AHL franchise to take over head coaching duties. Babcock, 56, was in his fifth season the Maple Leafs, posting a 173-133-45 regular-season record and an 8-12 mark in three postseason appearances. Toronto is 9-10-4 this season and is winless in its past six games (0-5-1), its longest losing streak since an 0-5-1 stretch from Feb. 27-March 7, 2016.

WADA suspends Bangkok laboratory

The National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok has been suspended for six months due to non-conformities, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday. The suspension, which took effect on Nov. 18, prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

Bulls' Porter (foot) out at least two more weeks

Chicago Bulls swingman Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from a left foot injury. The team said Wednesday that Porter underwent another MRI, and the scan showed bone bruising that didn't show up on the first MRI. The bruising is "consistent with his ongoing symptoms," the Bulls disclosed in a statement.

Spain cruise into Davis Cup last eight, holders Croatia eliminated

Hosts Spain made smooth progress into the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals but elsewhere in La Caja Magica on Wednesday it proved a more arduous day for players, organizers and fans. World number one Rafael Nadal sealed top spot in Group B for Spain as he crushed Croatia's Borna Gojo 6-4 6-3 to give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead after Roberto Bautista Agut had beaten Nikola Mektic 6-1 6-3.

Braves re-sign RHP Martin to two-year deal

The Atlanta Braves brought back right-hander reliever Chris Martin with a two-year, $14 million deal, the team announced. The move comes one day after the Braves landed free agent, left-handed closer Will Smith with a three-year, $40 million deal.

Rio boxing officials will not feature at Tokyo 2020: IOC

Boxing referees and judges involved in the Rio Olympics, who were all suspended following the Games, will not be allowed to officiate at Tokyo 2020, an International Olympic Committee task force said on Wednesday. All 36 referees and judges from the Rio Olympics were suspended in the wake of the Games as the International Boxing Association (AIBA) carried out an investigation, following allegations that Olympic fights were fixed.

Caps' Hathaway suspended three games for spitting incident

Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway was suspended without pay for three games for spitting on an opponent, the NHL announced Wednesday. Hathaway, who had a hearing with the NHL earlier in the day, will sit out the Capitals' road game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday as well as home contests versus Vancouver (Saturday) and Florida (Nov. 27).

