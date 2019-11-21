International Development News
Development News Edition

Giants visit Bears hoping to stop 6-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 06:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 06:22 IST
Giants visit Bears hoping to stop 6-game skid
Image Credit: Flickr

Two teams going nowhere meet at Soldier Field at noon Sunday. The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have combined for one victory since the end of September, with the G-Men coming off their bye in the throes of a six-game losing streak, and Chicago having dropped five of six.

That was somewhat expected of the 2-8 Giants, especially after they ditched veteran quarterback Eli Manning as the starter for rookie Daniel Jones in Week 3. But the Bears had Super Bowl aspirations on the heels of a 12-4 turnaround in 2018. However, a 4-6 start has all but dashed those hopes. The Bears' demise has left many wondering how 2018 Coach of the Year Matt Nagy, the offensive play-caller, has lost his magic from one year to the next, and how quarterback Mitch Trubisky has regressed from the player who showed great promise last year.

After last week's hip pointer sidelined him for the final few minutes in Sunday night's loss, Trubisky's status was characterized as day-to-day Wednesday, but he practiced in full. The Giants' slump has increased the heat on head coach Pat Shurmur, but his work with Jones, the 2019 sixth overall draft pick, has been encouraging lately. The QB has tossed nine touchdown passes and just one interception in his last three games.

Shurmur's job security could wind up being tied to Jones' maturation, and the coach acknowledged the importance of that relationship. "It's primary," Shurmur said. "When the game's over, they ask many people what happened in the game; but they always ask the head coach and the quarterback. It has to be a really strong relationship."

Jones, though, has been plagued by fumbles, including 10 in his last four games. He has lost nine of his 13 fumbles and thrown eight picks as well. Giants running back Saquon Barkley's performance has dipped much like Trubisky's, although injuries and a porous offensive line are at least partly to blame for the talented runner who set numerous records as a rookie.

While Jones has shown the potential to lead his franchise forward down the road, Trubisky's demise has left the Bears with a bleak future at the most important position. The second overall pick in 2017 has struggled throwing the ball, but he has also been reluctant to use his legs as a weapon. After Trubisky ran 68 times for 421 yards (6.2 average) and three touchdowns last season, he has just 15 rushing attempts for 58 yards (3.9 average) with no touchdowns this year. He has already been sacked 23 times after taking just 24 sacks in 14 starts last year.

Nagy has been a staunch supporter of Trubisky, though that has not manifested itself in the coach's conservative play-calling. "The last two weeks, he has without a doubt gotten a lot better," Nagy said of Trubisky, who has thrown for 363 yards, four touchdowns and an interception over that span. "Decision-making, throws ... has been a lot better."

In the Sunday night prime-time debacle, a 17-7 loss to the Rams, Trubisky completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards with one TD, one interception and a 65.1 passer rating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan see off Australian quicks in Brisbane

Captain Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan saw off the much-vaunted Australian attack to reach lunch at 57 without loss on the opening morning of the first test in Brisbane on Thursday.Ali, who won the toss and elected to bat first on a brig...

FACTBOX-How social media services handle political ads

Online platforms including Facebook and Alphabet Incs Google face growing pressure to stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of the U.S. presidential election.In the United States, the Communications Act p...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

The U.S. military formally notified a court-martialed Navy SEAL commando on Wednesday that he faces proceedings to expel him from the ranks of elite special forces after his demotion was reversed by President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and a...

Google tightens political ads policy to thwart abuse

Google on Wednesday updated how it handles political ads as online platforms remain under pressure to avoid being used to spread misleading information intended to influence voters. The internet company said its rules already ban any advert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019