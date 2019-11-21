International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 07:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Image Credit: pixabay

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 13 of the Premier League from Nov. 23-25 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Nov. 23

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) *Spurs, 14th in the standings, sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after their poor start to the season and appointed Jose Mourinho on Wednesday.

*West Ham have not won in six league games (D2 L4) to fall from fifth to 16th. *Spurs are yet to win away this season and have failed to win their last 12 away matches in the league (D3 L9).

Arsenal v Southampton *Saints are winless in their last seven league matches, losing six, and are 19th in the standings.

*Arsenal have won their last 32 homes games against a side in the relegation zone. *Saints have not won a league game at Arsenal since November 1987 (D6 L18).

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers *Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four of their home matches against Wolves, with both teams finding the net in each game.

*After beating Manchester United last time out at the Vitality Stadium, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are looking to claim back-to-back league victories at home for the first time since January. *Bournemouth have scored a league-high 67% of their goals this season in the first half (7 out of 15), while Wolves have recorded the highest share of goals after the interval with 81% (13 out of 18).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City *Brighton are winless in all four of their Premier League meetings with Leicester (D1, L3).

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored in his last four league matches, netting six goals in total. *Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (8).

Crystal Palace v Liverpool *Leaders Liverpool are looking for their fourth consecutive league victory at Selhurst Park.

*Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored seven goals in nine league games against Palace, more than he has against any other side. *Palace have lost three of their last four league matches games, all by a 0-2 scoreline.

Everton v Norwich City *Everton have lost their last three league matches against promoted sides.

*Norwich are the only side this season to have neither lost a point when leading a match, nor won a single point from a losing position. *Norwich's only away league goal this season came in their opening match, with Teemu Pukki scoring at Liverpool.

Watford v Burnley *Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored nine headed goals in the league since the start of last season, more than any other player in the competition

*Burnley have lost just one of their last five away league fixtures at Vicarage Road, although three of those matches have ended level. *After a run of 10 matches and 26 shots without a top-flight goal, Watford's Gerard Deulofeu has netted with two of his last four attempts.

Manchester City v Chelsea (1730) *Frank Lampard's Chelsea are targeting a seventh consecutive Premier League victory, while they can also secure an eighth straight away win in all competitions for the first time.

*City have scored most Premier League goals at home this season (18), while Chelsea have netted the most on the road (18). *Sergio Aguero has scored 10 league goals against Chelsea, more than any other player in the competition.

Sunday, Nov. 24 Sheffield United v Manchester United (1630)

*Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last five league games (W2 D3), winning both home matches in that run. *Manchester United, who are one point behind their hosts, are looking to record back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

*Sheffield United's John Lundstram has scored three goals in his 12 top-flight appearances, as many as in his previous 55 league matches combined. Monday, Nov. 25

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (2000) *Villa will be hoping it's 13th time lucky as they have not registered a league win against Newcastle in 12 previous attempts.

*Villa have lost their last three league games, last enduring a longer run of defeats in the top-flight between February and April 2016 (11). *Seven of Newcastle's last nine league goals have been scored by defenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli settlements a major obstacle to achievement of lasting peace: UN envoy

Regardless of any national policy declarations, Israeli settlement activities are a flagrant violation under international law, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process spelled out to the Security Council on Wednesday.Re...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan see off Australian quicks in Brisbane

Captain Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan saw off the much-vaunted Australian attack to reach lunch at 57 without loss on the opening morning of the first test in Brisbane on Thursday.Ali, who won the toss and elected to bat first on a brig...

FACTBOX-How social media services handle political ads

Online platforms including Facebook and Alphabet Incs Google face growing pressure to stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of the U.S. presidential election.In the United States, the Communications Act p...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

The U.S. military formally notified a court-martialed Navy SEAL commando on Wednesday that he faces proceedings to expel him from the ranks of elite special forces after his demotion was reversed by President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019