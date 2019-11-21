NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett states case in appeal

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday appealed his suspension for his on-field conduct last Thursday when he took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit Rudolph in the head, stating in his hearing that precedent doesn't support his indefinite ban, ESPN reported. Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension.

In the hearing, Graziano reported, Garrett and his team likened the action to what happened in a 2013 preseason game when Antonio Smith of the Houston Texans swung his helmet at offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who then played for the Miami Dolphins. A ruling on Garrett's appeal -- and on the appeal of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension -- will come later this week, the NFL announced. The league announced that Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension, for hitting Rudolph after the play, was upheld.

--Rudolph, meanwhile, read a prepared statement to reporters, stating his regret the way he handled the on-field altercation with Garrett last week. "I have no ill will toward Myles Garrett. Great respect for his ability as a player. And I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently," said Rudolph, 24.

--New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell appeared to suggest that he's being unfairly targeted by the NFL and its drug-testing policy. "I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks," Bell wrote on Twitter. "@NFL I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me with those dirty (expletive) needles ... find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me."

Bell received a two-game suspension in 2014 after he was charged with marijuana possession and a DUI. He also was handed a four-game ban for missing a test in 2016. --Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were among several key San Francisco 49ers who missed practice.

Also absent were running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quad) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least a game or two. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects most of those players' statuses to be decided late in the week.

--Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hill sustained his injury early in the first quarter of Kansas City's 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City. The Chiefs are now on a bye week, and the 25-year-old receiver could return to action when the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.

--Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a full participant at practice, says his injured hip is feeling better, and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Chicago's Sunday home game against the New York Giants. Trubisky sustained a right hip pointer injury near the end of the second quarter of Chicago's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Coach Matt Nagy pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.

--The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Jones and McCain sustained shoulder injuries in Miami's 37-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

--Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for Thursday night's AFC South showdown against the host Houston Texans. Hilton has been sidelined for three games with a calf injury that he sustained in a practice.

--Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and has started practicing, the team announced. Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the Jets on Sept. 16.

--Though the Detroit Lions at 3-6-1 are basically done for the season, injured quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to call it quits. For any doubters wondering why Stafford would even consider playing the rest of the season, the QB had a simple answer.

"Because this is what I do," Stafford said on the team's website. "... This is what I love to do. I love playing football." --Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is making strides toward an NFL comeback, 12 months after a gruesome leg injury put his career in jeopardy.

"I've really tried to transition into working on some football stuff," Smith recently said on the Redskins' podcast, "The Alex Smith Report." Smith sustained a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, that required 17 surgeries. He also had to fight off an infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)