International Development News
Development News Edition

Haskins, Redskins look to generate offense vs. Lions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:06 IST
Haskins, Redskins look to generate offense vs. Lions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dwayne Haskins threw the first two touchdown passes of his career last weekend. The next step for the Washington Redskins rookie quarterback is to collect his first win as a starter. Haskins will make his third consecutive start when the Redskins host the reeling Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Haskins connected with running back Derrius Guice and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for fourth-quarter scores after Washington fell behind 34-3 to the New York Jets. Haskins, who was picked off once, finished with 214 passing yards in the 34-17 defeat. The solid finish gives Haskins a little boost as the Redskins (1-9) try to win a home game after dropping their first five this season.

"From this point, it's just trying to figure out what needs to be corrected and then just executing at a high level every time I get the opportunity," he said. Haskins has been handed the starting job for the rest of the season by interim coach Bill Callahan. The Ohio State product passed for just 144 yards in a 24-9 loss at Buffalo earlier this month.

The punchless Redskins have scored 17 or fewer points in each of their past eight games. "We've just got to be accountable," Haskins said. "We've got to look deep inside ourselves and try to figure out what needs to be fixed and make a change."

The return of Guice gives the offense a little more hope. The rookie second-round draft pick came off injured reserve last week after recovering from a knee injury and rushed for 24 yards on seven attempts to go along with his 45-yard touchdown reception. Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin caught a 41-yard pass from Haskins, but veteran Adrian Peterson was held to 25 rushing yards after gaining 108 on the ground at Buffalo.

"They have three really good young players, but I really wouldn't forget about Adrian Peterson," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "You see those guys that have that longevity, that sort of ability to keep going. It's so impressive from a coaching standpoint. I would say that he's so dangerous for us right now." Patricia expects to see Haskins roll out more often to buy time.

"They're learning his skill set and what he does well, so probably more of the read-option type plays so they can get him out into space, a little bit more movement plays," he said. "He's a really good athlete. He's one of those quarterbacks that's not going to extend the play to run, he's definitely going to try to extend the play to throw the ball. He's got a huge arm." The Lions' big-armed quarterback is on the sidelines. Matthew Stafford has missed the past two games due to a back injury, and he is unlikely to play on Sunday.

"We're still in the same ballpark week by week as far as that goes," Patricia said. Detroit (3-6-1) has lost three straight and six of its past seven. Stafford's backup, Jeff Driskel, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and a score in a 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Rookie running back Bo Scarbrough played well in his NFL debut, gaining 55 yards on 14 carries and scoring a touchdown. However, Detroit's defense has been a big disappointment. The Lions are allowing 27.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Lions will be facing an offense that has produced the fewest points (12.5 per game), but Haskins is optimistic that it will improve. "As a person who really prides himself on positive energy, I know that if I bring my best game to practice every day, to meetings and to the game, eventually things will change, things will turn around," he said. "Right now, we're losing, but I don't plan on losing for long."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Russia opens investigation into space centre fraud after Putin rebuke

Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened two criminal cases into the management of a company involved in building the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a space center in the countrys the Far East. The announcement came less than two weeks...

Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests - security sources

Two people were killed and 38 wounded early on Thursday after Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters near two key bridges in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.The cause of death in both cases was tear gas cani...

Australia skittle Pakistan to seize control at the Gabba

Brisbane, Nov 21 AFP Australia seized the advantage on the opening day of the first Test when they bowled Pakistan out for 240 just before stumps at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. After the visitors resisted stubbornly in the first sess...

No Headline

Seven years after the International Cricket Council ICC gave it a go ahead to revive interest in the traditional format, India will finally play their maiden DayNight Test against Bangladesh at the Edens Gardens here on Thursday. Here is a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019