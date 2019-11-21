International Development News
Rugby-Rennie won't make excuses for rebuilding Wallabies

  Updated: 21-11-2019 13:31 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Newly appointed Wallabies coach Dave Rennie knows he will be expected to deliver instant success to win over skeptical fans and says he will not reach for the "rebuilding" excuse if results do not go as planned. The New Zealander was handed the reins on a three-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday and will take over a Wallabies team in transition after their quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup Japan.

"The Australian public expects the results and they'll probably expect it immediately," Rennie, who starts the job next July, told local media on Thursday. "I don't want to give the players any excuses that we're building and all that sort of stuff so the expectation is that we're going to work really hard, we're going out to win the footy.

"I just feel if you use excuses, you're giving players an out to maybe under-perform, so I guess like the Aussie public, we'll all be thinking the same thing, we'll be desperate to perform well and keep building on that." Australia's next internationals come in a two-match series against Ireland in July.

Rennie, who will finish up his coaching contract with Glasgow Warriors in June, will have little time to get acquainted with the Australian set-up but will have Director of Rugby Scott Johnson on the ground sizing up player prospects. Rennie said he would look to focus more on domestic players in Super Rugby in building his Wallabies squad rather than look at others overseas.

"It's a big question isn't it, because the advantage of having guys playing Super Rugby means that we've got access to them, we've got influence," he said. "And obviously picking players from overseas, maybe it works alright in a World Cup year but it's difficult to have influence.

"Best case scenario is that we're going to try and develop guys within Australia and promote them and try and build experience that way."

