No Headline

Seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave it a go ahead to revive interest in the traditional format, India will finally play their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Edens Gardens here on Thursday. Here is a look at the 11 Day/Night Tests that have happened so far.

Date Home team Away team Venue Result

# 27 Nov–1 Dec 2015 Australia New Zealand Adelaide Oval Australia won by 3 wickets

# 13–17 Oct 2016 Pakistan West Indies Dubai International Stadium Pakistan won by 56 runs

# 24–28 Nov 2016 Australia South Africa Adelaide Oval Australia won by 7 wickets

# 15–19 Dec 2016 Australia Pakistan The Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 39 runs

# 17–21 Aug 2017 England West Indies Edgbaston Cricket Ground England won by an innings and 209 runs

# 6–10 Oct 2017 Pakistan Sri Lanka Dubai International Stadium Sri Lanka won by 68 runs

# 2–6 Dec 2017 Australia England Adelaide Oval Australia won by 120 runs

# 26–29 Dec 2017 South Africa Zimbabwe St George's Park, Port Elizabeth South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs

# 22–26 Mar 2018 New Zealand England Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand won by an innings and 49 runs

# 23–27 Jun 2018 West Indies Sri Lanka Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

# 24–28 Jan 2019 Australia Sri Lanka The Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by an innings and 40 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)