International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Make pink-ball tests the exception, not the rule, says Kohli

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Make pink-ball tests the exception, not the rule, says Kohli
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Day-night matches have helped rejuvenate the game's longest format but Test cricket should not be bound by the latest trends and must instead focus on the battle of wills between batsman and bowler, India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday. India has been the only major full-member nation not to have played a day-night Test, a concept which pundits say will help address dwindling attendance in most test venues.

Kohli's men will finally take the pink-ball plunge on Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens against a Bangladesh team who will also be playing their maiden day-night test. Kohli is all for innovation but dreads the idea of twisting test cricket to pander to popular tastes.

"In my opinion, this should not become the only way test cricket is played," the 31-year-old told reporters ahead of the second and final test against Bangladesh. "Because then you are losing out on that nervousness of the first session in the morning.

"You can bring excitement into test cricket but you can't purely make test cricket based on just entertainment. "Entertainment of test cricket lies in the fact that a batsman is trying to survive a session and the bowler is trying to set a batsman out. If people don't respond to that, too bad."

Not every fan will appreciate the nuances of the longest format and it would be futile to try to convert them, he said. "If someone gets excitement from watching the battle between bat and ball and a great session of test cricket, in my opinion, those are the people that should come and watch Test cricket because they understand what's going on."

"I think (day-night tests) can be a one-off thing, it should not be a regular scenario." The visibility of the pink ball and its exaggerated swing might make batsmen particularly vulnerable in the channel outside the off-stump, Kohli said.

"Your idea of off-stump, that's going to be the most crucial thing," he added. "When we practiced yesterday, we felt that the ball could be closer to you but it's actually not that close to the off-stump. One has to be careful in that channel." The biggest challenge, however, would be for the fielders, said Kohli.

"In the slip, the ball hit your hand so hard, it almost felt like a heavy hockey ball ... "It's definitely much harder and, for some reason, it felt a little heavier. Even the throws took a lot more effort to reach the keeper."

Kohli would not be surprised if fielders drop an odd skier in the match either. "During the day, high catches would be very difficult," he said.

"With a red ball and white ball, you catch with an idea of knowing how fast the ball is coming down. But this time, if you don't look at the ball in your palm, it's gone." Bangladesh counterpart Mominul Haque agreed with Kohli's assessment of the ball.

"The glaze of the ball will make it tricky for the batsmen who must be focused 100% each and every ball." "Because of the shine and hardness, the pink ball flies faster ... We have practiced a few times. I think it's better if we don't think too much about it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 5 paise up at 71.76 against USD

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 5 paise up at 71.76 against the US currency on Thursday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. Forex traders said the rupee rebounded af...

Govt refers surrogacy bill to select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred the surrogacy bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moved a resolution in the upper house of Parliament referring the bill to a select committee.Rajya Sabha me...

Cabinet calls on Foot and Mouth disease affected to follow safety rules

Cabinet has called on all affected communities in Limpopo, to adhere to the safety protocols, as a measure to curb the spread of Foot and Mouth disease, in some parts of the country. Cabinet was briefed at its regular meeting on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019