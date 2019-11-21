International Development News
Development News Edition

Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tarragona
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:41 IST
Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia, on Thursday, won back his European Tour card with a sterling performance over 108 holes to finish fourth at the six-round Q-School event played at two courses of the Lumine Golf Club here. Chawrasia, a four-time winner on the Tour, will be the third player alongside Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar on the European Tour in 2020.

Shubhankar got the playing rights on account of his two wins in 2018 season, while Bhullar won a European Tour title in 2017 and was the last man to keep his card at 115th place. Shuhankar finished in 65th position on the Race to Dubai, while Chawrasia was 173rd.

Playing all six rounds under par and five of them in 60s, Chawrasia had rounds of 69, 66, 71, 67, 69 and 69 to be 17-under 411 to finish sole fourth. Top 25 finishers and ties -- 28 in all -- won the card for the Tour. Chawrasia, who won his first European Tour title in 2008, added three more in 2011, 2016 and 2017. All his wins have come in India and the events were co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. He has won two other titles on the Asian Tour.

"I was very upset at losing my status on the European Tour after so many years. I have played on the European Tour since 2008. I badly wanted to get back and do well. So, I skipped Panasonic Open India at home, an event I have won in the past, to play the European Tour Q-School," said Chawrasia. "It is one of the most grueling events you can play. Six rounds, 108 holes with many big names and young talent and there are just 25 cards. Besides physical, it was also a mental battle.

"The Asian Tour has been my home Tour and my status was ending there also as I have been playing in Europe, so getting a card was very important. I am glad I could make it. I will now play some events left in Asian Tour to keep my status there also," added thee diminutive Chawrasia. Over six days, Chawrasia had 24 birdies, a hole-in-one and seven bogeys and one double bogey. He was one of the only three players to have five or more rounds in 60s.

The winner of the honours was Benjamin Poke, who completed an emphatic six-stroke victory as 28 players earned European Tour cards. The Dane, who led from the second round, was in complete control throughout the marathon test, breaking 70 each day to post rounds of 67-67-69-67-69-64 and seal victory ahead of three-time European Tour winner Grégory Havret, who came second on 19-under par.

A total of 1063 players started from stage one and the final stage witnessed 156 players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-"Dark days" in Israel after PM and rival fail to form gov't, election looms

Israels president told lawmakers on Thursday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz both failed, a move that probably sets the stage for a third election within a year...

UPDATE 1-U.N. nuclear watchdog presses Iran for answers on uranium traces

The U.N. nuclear watchdogs top inspector will travel to Tehran next week to press Iran to finally explain the origin of uranium traces found at an undeclared site, the agencys acting chief said on Thursday. Reuters first reported in Septemb...

Govt refers surrogacy bill to 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred a bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India, to a 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moved a motion in the upper house of Parliament referring the ...

Original petitioner welcomes Centre's NRC move, Cong objects

The Assam Public Works APW, the original petitioner in the Supreme Court on updating the National Register of Citizens NRC, on Thursday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shahs announcement that the NRC would be updated again in the state al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019