International Development News
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Crisis clubs Milan and Napoli clash at San Siro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:03 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Crisis clubs Milan and Napoli clash at San Siro
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

If current form is anything to go by, Saturday's match between AC Milan and Napoli, usually one of the highlights of the Serie A season, will be instantly forgettable. Both clubs are mired in a crisis with Milan, already on to their second coach of the season, languishing in mid-table and Napoli's title challenge having apparently run out of steam after barely one-third of the season.

Runners-up in three of the last four seasons, Napoli have dropped to seventh, 13 points behind leaders Juventus, after a run of five matches without a win in all competitions. Stefano Poli's Milan, meanwhile, is 14th place with 13 points, only four clear of the relegation zone. They have won only four league games out of 12 all season and scored a measly 11 goals.

Meanwhile, at the top, leaders Juventus (32 points) visit Atalanta and second-placed Inter Milan (31) travel to Torino, both on Saturday. Milan spent heavily during the close season yet their form is so poor that the speculation has already started over who they might sign during the next January transfer window.

Several Italian newspapers have reported that the club has been in talks with 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a possible return. The Swede previously played for them between 2010 and 2012. Napoli's season is threatening to come apart following a rift between coach Carlo Ancelotti and his squad on one side and the club on the other.

The club has threatened to take legal action after the players refused to be confined to a week-long training camp following a 2-1 defeat to AS Roma earlier this month. Since then, the silence from Napoli has been deafening as the club has imposed a media blackout, refusing to let Ancelotti and his players take part even in post-match television interviews and media conferences which are compulsory under competition rules.

The club's website has posted only minimal details about training sessions and how players performed with their national teams during the last few days. The silence was broken only between Elif Elmas who spoke to reporters while with the North Macedonia national side and by Ancelotti who spoke during a conference on the VAR system on Tuesday.

Elmas said he believed that the title race was not over yet, earning a quick rebuke from the club. "Elmas spoke to the press without the club's authorization during the current media blackout," said a Napoli statement. "Napoli, therefore, reserves the right to take action against the player."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Cong should not back Maha govt sans shot at CM post: Athawale

The Congress should not back the Shiv Sena and the NCP in government formation in Maharashtra if it is not going to get the chief ministers post on a rotational basis, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Thursday. Athawales comments cam...

India plays leadership role regarding health issues: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Shri. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health Family Welfare chaired the closing ceremony of 2019 World Conference on Access to Medical Products, along with Mr. Zahid Maleque, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govern...

UPDATE 1-U.S. federal judge halts Trump administration's bid to resume executions

A U.S. federal judge has ordered a temporary halt to the scheduled executions next month of four inmates, saying that President Donald Trumps administration lacked legal authorization to use its intended lethal-injection drug.The ruling, la...

Indo-Israel security cooperation a strategic asset: Rivlin

Describing the Indo-Israel security cooperation as a strategic asset, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday said that the bilateral relations are at an all time high and he hopes to see it getting strengthened further. Rivlins remarks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019