Grandal, White Sox agree to four-year, $73M contract

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $73 million contract with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal will receive $18.25 million per season through 2023 on a contract that sets a franchise record for total money.

The two-time All-Star enjoyed a career season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, recording personal-best totals in home runs (28), RBIs (77), runs scored (79) and walks (109) to go along with a .246 batting average. Grandal has topped 20 homers in each of the past four seasons. The 31-year old has batted .241 with 141 homers and 416 RBIs in 879 career games with the San Diego Padres (2012-14), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-18) and Brewers (2019). He was named to the National League All-Star team in 2015.

Lauded for his defense, especially with pitch framing, Grandal will set up behind the plate for a pitching staff that finished ninth in the American League in 2019 with a 4.90 ERA, and has an emerging ace in Lucas Giolito, who went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA last season over 29 starts. To make room for Grandal on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Daniel Palka for assignment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)