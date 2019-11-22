International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Chiefs sign DE Harris, release Ivie

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 00:36 IST
Report: Chiefs sign DE Harris, release Ivie
Image Credit: Flickr

The Kansas City Chiefs signed defensive end Demone Harris off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad Thursday, NFL Network reported. To create room on the roster, defensive tackle Joey Ivie was released.

Harris has just three games of NFL experience, playing one game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season and two for them in 2018. The 23-year old, who was undrafted out of Buffalo, was on the Buccaneers' practice squad earlier this season before the Ravens added him to their practice squad on Oct. 22 Ivie, 24, played in five games with the Chiefs this season, seeing action on 27 snaps this past Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 out of Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...

Bhayyu Maharaj case: Court asks police to produce case diary

A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj here in Madhya Pradesh. Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the ...

UPDATE 2-Doping-Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended - AIU

The president of Russias athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, adding to the federations woes ahead of next year...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge stalls Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. judge has halted the scheduled executions of four inmates on federal death row, temporarily stalling an effort by President Donald Trumps administration to resume federal executions next month after a 16-year hiatus. Judge Tanya Chut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019