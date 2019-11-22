International Development News
TE Kittle, WR Samuel return to practice for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks, with his status for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers still up in the air. Kittle has not practiced since he came away from an Oct. 31 game against the Arizona Cardinals with left knee and ankle injuries. He took a helmet to his left knee on the first play from scrimmage, but continued to play, catching six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. He has missed the past two contests.

Kittle was wearing a blue non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice. He was officially listed as limited. Also limited and practicing in a non-contact jersey was wide receiver Deebo Samuel after he came away from Sunday's victory over the Cardinals with a shoulder injury.

Kittle, in his third season, has 46 receptions for 541 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. His 1,377 receiving yards last season were a single-season record for a tight end. Samuel has 38 receptions for 473 yards and one TD in his rookie season. He was a second-round draft pick out of South Carolina.

Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) joined Kittle and Samuel in getting in a limited session after missing Wednesday's practice. Left tackle Joe Staley (finger), running back Matt Breida (ankle), defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and kicker Robbie Gould (right quad) all remained sidelined.

